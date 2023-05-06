IFP Advisors Inc Sells 371 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

NYSE CNI opened at $121.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Stories

