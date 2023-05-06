Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.95 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AMETEK worth $26,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 256.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 74,273 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.06. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $287,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

