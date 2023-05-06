IFP Advisors Inc Sells 39,520 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,520 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

