Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Shares of EW opened at $88.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

