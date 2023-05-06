Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 197,422 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,476,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,119,000 after buying an additional 93,481 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,184,000 after acquiring an additional 51,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,636.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $141.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.49. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

