Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,890,440 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

FISV opened at $120.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.