Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 658.5% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $441,096.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,378.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.36 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $865.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

