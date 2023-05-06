Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $441,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Emfo LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

RPG opened at $149.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

