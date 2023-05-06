Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 6,726 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 196.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $265,000.

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.48. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

