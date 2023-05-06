Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 4,137 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 297.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

GCOW stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.