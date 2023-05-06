Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Shopify by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $62.54.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

