Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) by 663.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,474,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

