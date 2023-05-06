Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 44,842 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 274.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 161,683 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

