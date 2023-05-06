Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BX opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

