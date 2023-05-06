Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 101,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

KMI stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

