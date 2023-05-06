Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

