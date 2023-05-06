Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 224 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.25. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

