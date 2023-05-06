Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 127.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

