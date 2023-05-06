WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.59. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 23,265 shares.
The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Separately, Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
WideOpenWest Stock Down 6.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
WideOpenWest Company Profile
WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
