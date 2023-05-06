WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.59. WideOpenWest shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 23,265 shares.

The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James lowered WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

