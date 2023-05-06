Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.90, but opened at $28.74. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 26,246 shares.

The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.06% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.