Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Gap Down to $29.57

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.57, but opened at $25.98. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 6,475,324 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 49.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $68,940,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,575.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,071,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,058,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,829,000 after purchasing an additional 402,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after purchasing an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

