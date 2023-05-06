Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $7.63. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 5,129,330 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 440.59%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

PTON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $32,041,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,098 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,535,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

