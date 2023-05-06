MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.48. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 7,894 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

MorphoSys Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,056,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 775,585 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 46,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

