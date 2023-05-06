MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.48. MorphoSys shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 7,894 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.48.
MorphoSys Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
