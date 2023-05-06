Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Shares Gap Up to $16.27

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $17.10. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,243,731 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.
Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.29.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.