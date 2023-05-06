Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Shares Gap Up to $16.27

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $17.10. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1,243,731 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.