Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.41. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 92,325 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $165.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $252,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,285,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,322.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,122 shares of company stock valued at $847,541 in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,059,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 299,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after acquiring an additional 365,981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 25.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 848,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 54.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,394,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 491,921 shares in the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.