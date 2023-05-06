Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.84, but opened at $70.43. Datadog shares last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 3,509,019 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,119,719.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 141,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Datadog by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Datadog by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 56.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

