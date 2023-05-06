Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $30.68

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.68, but opened at $32.88. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $32.20, with a volume of 509,476 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,831,506 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $274,181,000 after acquiring an additional 308,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,779,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 261,316 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 207,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.