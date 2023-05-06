R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Gap Up to $15.54

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.52. R1 RCM shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 281,770 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee Rivas acquired 71,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $999,714.31. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,598,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $307,566,000 after buying an additional 607,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after buying an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $189,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,350,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

