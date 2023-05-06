NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Gap Up to $26.04

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.04, but opened at $27.50. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 29,739 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 2,082.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,362,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,592,000. FMR LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 588,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after acquiring an additional 367,604 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.