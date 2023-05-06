TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Gap Up to $32.51

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $34.80. TTEC shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 18,951 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTEC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TTEC by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also

