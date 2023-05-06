Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Polaris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.27.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

