Shell Asset Management Co. Has $425,000 Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Medpace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Medpace by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Medpace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Medpace by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $206.79 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $241.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $205.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.