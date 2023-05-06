Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after buying an additional 148,893 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -123.94%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.