Shell Asset Management Co. Has $431,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $295.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.39 and a 200-day moving average of $293.75. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

