Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 98 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.9 %

PSA stock opened at $295.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.39 and a 200-day moving average of $293.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.13.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

