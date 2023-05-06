Shell Asset Management Co. Has $446,000 Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.