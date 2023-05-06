The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,178 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 857,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,155,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.