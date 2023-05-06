Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLO. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.44 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.