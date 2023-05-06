Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Primerica were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,645,000 after buying an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after buying an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,969,000 after buying an additional 111,277 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after buying an additional 80,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Primerica Price Performance

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,809 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $521,350.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.41. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 13.71%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

