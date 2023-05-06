Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $569,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,762.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,225 in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Recommended Stories

