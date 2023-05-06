Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,524 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $24,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $112.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

