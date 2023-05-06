Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,025 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Rollins worth $28,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROL opened at $41.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading

