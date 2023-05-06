Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,920 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,920 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paylocity

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,242 shares of company stock worth $36,661,532. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $173.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $152.01 and a one year high of $276.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.52.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.33.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

