TD Asset Management Inc Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $103.78 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average is $96.55.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

