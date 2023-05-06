Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 640.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,202 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

