Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,187 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $106.71. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $107,511.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

