Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,242 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twilio Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Twilio stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

