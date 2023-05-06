Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 83,674 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,751,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,829,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $240,177.15.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $2,117,381.11.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,287.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $2,056,881.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,540,384.73.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 291,785 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

