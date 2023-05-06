4,855 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,508.25, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $203.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total transaction of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock valued at $42,993,446. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

