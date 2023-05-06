Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 983.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

